Port St. Joe home destroyed in fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Port St. Joe, FLA. (WMBB) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Port St. Joe on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 301 18th Street on the corner of 18th and Palm Boulevard around 3:00 p.m.

Authorities said no one was at the home during the time of the fire.

Preliminary reports coming from the scene suggest that the fire was caused by a light in a chicken coop that spread to the home, but authorities have not confirmed that story.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the fire marshal’s office is investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City approves new Suzuki center

Panhandle Weather 11-24-2021

Florida sheriff condemns state agencies

Three men guilty of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Panama City announces Mark Smith as new Police Chief

Exclusive Kyle Rittenhouse interview | Banfield

More Local News

Don't Miss