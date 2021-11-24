Port St. Joe home destroyed in fire

Port St. Joe, FLA. (WMBB) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Port St. Joe on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 301 18th Street on the corner of 18th and Palm Boulevard around 3:00 p.m.

Authorities said no one was at the home during the time of the fire.

Preliminary reports coming from the scene suggest that the fire was caused by a light in a chicken coop that spread to the home, but authorities have not confirmed that story.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the fire marshal’s office is investigating.