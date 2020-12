Video Credit: Brian Hill

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB)– The Port St. Joe girls soccer team beat Rocky Bayou Christian 5-1 on Saturday.

London White scored first for the Sharks off of an assist from Haley Corzine. Morgan Mills scored Port St. Joe’s second goal. Jesslyn Kuhnel scored the third goal off of an assist from Madelyn Gortemoller. Haley Corzine and White scored the fourth and fifth goals.

The Lady Sharks are now 8-0 on the season, they will travel to Franklin County on Tuesday.