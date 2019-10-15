LIVE NOW /
Port St. Joe art exhibit offers new perspective after Hurricane Michael

Local News

Photographs of damaged homes, panting of sweet memories and childhood photos are just a few items on display the new Hurricane Michael art exhibit in Port St Joe.

“We titled our show ‘Picking up the Pieces’ because we wanted it to be about moving forward,” said Leslie Wentzell, Joe Center for the Arts board member.

Other items in the exhibit include a documentary and a quilt.

“Have the community to contribute pieces to it that we would then quote on quote quilt together. The idea of using blue tarps as the carrier for the quilt was just natural. It wasn’t the first thing we thought of but then it was like of course why not,” Wentzell said.

The artists also created drawings, collages, replicas of a home after the storm and a ‘water bottle wave.’

“Water addresses the destructive nature but also a life-giving force and we needed it when the utilities were down. So we started with the water bottle wave and then had the idea of chandeliers,” Wentzell said.

The exhibit also includes a two-hour documentary entitled ‘From Tears to Triumph.’

The exhibit, One Year After – Picking Up the Pieces, is open until November 9, 2019. The hours are 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. EST Thursday and Friday. On Saturday the exhibit is open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. EST.

The center is also hosting a viewing of the documentary on Friday, October 18 at 1:30 and 6:30 EST.

