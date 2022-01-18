Port St. Joe animal shelter asking for donations to keep animals warm

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — People across the Panhandle are preparing for another cold weekend.

Workers at the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society are asking for your help to keep animals warm as well.

39 dogs and 17 cats are currently living at the shelter, but they don’t have enough space to keep all of them indoors.

So 19 of the dogs are outdoors.

To ensure the animals stay warm, shelter staff members are asking people to donate blankets, sheets, towels, and dog or cat beds.

“With the wind and chill things like that they definitely do get cold. And a lot of the newer ones we get in, come in very underweight and that will make them a lot colder as well,” St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Manager Katie Graham said. “Especially the outdoor ones, because that’s where we keep the new animals. It’s very important that we have plenty of things out there for them to stay warm.”

Donations can be dropped off at any time at the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society or if you’d like to donate online visit their website.