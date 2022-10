GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2022 Blast on the Bay Songwriter’s Festival is taking place in Gulf County this week.

From October 20th to October 23rd, more than 40 hit songwriters will be singing and telling their stories in 10 venues along the coast from Mexico Beach to Indian Pass.

The events kick off on Thursday at The Green at Windmark with a VIP low country boil at 6:00 p.m. and Vinyl Radio at 7:00 p.m.

For a schedule of events and tickets, click here.