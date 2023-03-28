PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Going to the Marina Civic Center to watch the Panama City Passion Play used to be an Easter tradition for many people.

The popular production hasn’t been performed since Hurricane Michael destroyed the civic center but it’s returning this weekend.

St. Andrews Baptist Church-goers have been working hard over the last few months to bring this beloved play back to life.

More than 200 cast members are involved.

They will be acting out and singing the story of Jesus’ resurrection. Debbie Walthour’s voice is one of several you’ll hear echoing through the Mosley High School auditorium.

“Even in rehearsal, the scenes are just so emotional,” Walthour said. “The people that are touched, the way that Jesus responds, I mean the scenes are just so real I have to wear waterproof mascara.”

Several crew members said they shed tears during practice for the passion play. You can find out why this upcoming Friday. The first show is at 6 o’clock. Doors open an hour beforehand.

The play will also be performed Saturday at 6 and Sunday at 3 p.m. and 6 too.

There is no charge for admission; however, all donations go towards next year’s production which is estimated to cost around $40,000.