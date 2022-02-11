PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A little more than three years after the storm, phase one of the St. Andrews State Park Campground is back open and the demand is off the charts.

Park Manager, Scott Robinson, said there’s even a few upgrades that have been added to the park.

“With all new water, electric and sewer lines at every campsite and it total we’ll have 158 sites when it’s completed,” Robinson said.

Robinson said when they opened reservations a few weeks ago, they filled up overnight.

“People had been waiting, and waiting for availability here and they gobbled them up and we’re almost full for this phase throughout the entire year,” Robinson said.

Callaway resident and regular St. Andrews Campground visitor, Carl Hall, said as soon as reservations opened up, they couldn’t make them fast enough.

“The wives were scrambling,” Hall said. “They were on Facetime, scrambling to try to all book the spots they were all talking and my wife told me just be quiet we’ve got this handled,” Hall said.

Hall and his friends have been coming to the campground for several years.

He said they’ve booked six to eight more trips this year and said they’ve canceled other vacations in order to visit their favorite spot.

“You know the scenery out here you know the background with the trees and the wildlife out here it’s very homey to be out here,” Hall said. “It’s our little sanctuary.”

Robinson said they hope to have phases two and three finished by spring or summer. The cost to stay at the park is $28 per night but if you’re staying in a camper or RV there is an additional utility charge.

The total cost of the park renovations is a little more than $7 million.