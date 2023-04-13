PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — There is a popular Broadway musical being performed in Panama City Beach this week.

Opening night for ‘The Fantasticks’ is Thursday, April 13th night.

Martin Theatre Ensemble Inc cast members are taking the stage at Todd Herendeen Theatre at 7:30. Doors open at 7.

About 40 talented individuals of all ages will be performing this funny and romantic musical.

It’s one of the lead role’s first time on stage with the Martin Theatre crew.

Ethan Naggiar is playing a star-crossed lover.

He said he’s learned a lot from the veterans over the last few weeks.

“Slowing down lines was one thing. That was like a hard thing for me because like when I’m performing I start speeding through and like the line just delivers better if it’s slowed down.”

Tickets to this show can be purchased at the door or before the event.

Call (850) 763-8080 to buy them ahead of time.

Tickets start at $30 for Thursday and $25 for Friday and Saturday nights’ shows all at 7:30.

There is a matinee Saturday at 2 and an option to add dinner to the ticket Friday night.

Click here for the full details of this week’s production.