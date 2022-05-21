WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 27-year-old Ponce De Leon man died in a single-car crash in Walton County early Saturday morning.

A Silverado pick-up was heading east on Highway 90 when the driver didn’t follow a curve in the road and lost control of the truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The truck traveled from the eastbound lane across the paved shoulder and unpaved shoulder.

The truck kept going for less than half a mile on the unpaved shoulder when it collided with a tree.

Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene by Walton County Fire Rescue.