Ponce De Leon man critically injured while fleeing from Panama City Beach police

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Ponce De Leon man was critically injured when he crashed a vehicle while fleeing from Panama City Beach police, the Florida Highway Patrol said Friday.

The incident happened at about 2:20 a.m. on State 79 near School Avenue, troopers wrote. They added that the 29-year-old was driving a black truck when he refused to stop for a police officer that was attempted to pull him over.

Instead, he continued north at a “high rate of speed.” Troopers wrote that the police officer declined to continue to pursue the man. However, the vehicle overturned and crashed into a tree a short time later.

Troopers wrote that it took about two hours to get the driver out of the vehicle and that charges in the case are pending a completed investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Tess Back at Work

Photo of woman's body leads to Pensacola murder arrest, body yet to be found

Panama City Weather Forecast - 9/17/21

Washington County officials approve a solar power plant

MLK Charrette sparks more debate surrounding rebuild

Gulf Coast State College adds eight first responders to Public Safety Hall of Fame

More Local News

Don't Miss