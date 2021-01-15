Ponce De Leon fatal fire is under investigation

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. — One person was killed in a fire in Ponce de Leon Thursday night.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County Fire Rescue, and Argyle Volunteer Fire Department were called to the home at 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 14 following a 911 call from a neighbor reporting a structure fire on Rock Hill Road, officials wrote in a news release.

The caller said he could see flames coming from a building next door, but he did not know if there was anyone inside. Deputies and firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes to find flames and heavy smoke coming from a large metal building.

Firefighters quickly made entry into the home and began extinguishing the flames. With assistance from Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, Walton County Fire Rescue crews had the fire under control within 40 minutes, keeping the blaze from spreading into the woods nearby.

One body was found in the burned structure.

The State Fire Marshall’s office responded to investigate the cause of the fire in conjunction with Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigators. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. officials wrote.