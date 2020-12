PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Joe Community Foundation has awarded the Matrix Community Outreach Center a $10,000 hurricane assistance grant to aid Walton County families affected by Hurricane Sally and their unmet needs.

“Hurricane Sally brought 20-30 inches of rain throughout our area, causing flooding and damage to homes throughout Walton County,” said Candy Nowling, Executive Director of the Matrix COC in a news release. “This generous commitment from The St. Joe Community Foundation has given these families assistance in the short-term, while they work to return to a sense of normalcy.”