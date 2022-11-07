PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle residents will take to the polls tomorrow and decide who will represent them in the statehouse, congress, and the governor’s mansion.

If you plan to vote on Election Day here are a few things you need to know.

On Tuesday you can only vote at your designated precinct. While early voting usually allows voters to cast their ballots at one of several locations voters are only allowed to vote on election day at their precinct. To find you precinct visit your county’s supervisor of elections website. Don’t worry, we will have a full list of these sites below.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. in Florida. Often this can cause confusion in the national media because the Panhandle polls close later than much of the state. That’s because The Panhandle is on Central time. Where ever you vote in Florida the polls will close at 7 p.m. local time.

Check out your ballot before you go. You can see your sample ballot before you head to the polls and should study it to decide how you plan to vote. All sample ballots can be found on the supervisor of elections website.

When you head to the polls, whether it be on Election Day or before for early voting, you will need valid photo identification in order to cast your ballot.

Polling places will accept any of these photo IDs:

Florida driver’s license

Florida ID card

United States passport

Debit or credit card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Neighborhood association ID

Public assistance ID

Veteran health ID card

License to carry a concealed weapon

Employee ID card issued by federal, state, county or municipal government

Your photo ID must include your signature. If it doesn’t, you will be asked to provide another form of ID that does have your signature.

While it’s not necessary to vote, you may also want to bring a copy of your sample ballot.

Need more help? Visit the supervisor of elections website for your county.

Bay County

Walton County

Jackson County

Gulf County

Franklin County

Washington County

Holmes County

Liberty County

Calhoun County