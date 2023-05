PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The candidates for a Lynn Haven Commission Seat got one more chance to make their case to the voters.

Brian Lee Gray and Sam Peebles are in a runoff for Seat 1 after the initial three-way election failed to deliver a winner with more than 50 percent of the vote.

News 13’s Amy Hoyt moderated Thursday’s forum. You can watch it below: