TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Marco Rubio and Val Demings will meet for their first and only debate on Tuesday as they face off for the opportunity to represent Florida in the U.S. Senate.

Tuesday’s “Before You Vote” debate begins at 6 p.m. It’s being held at Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth Campus. WPBF 25 in West Palm Beach is hosting and moderating.

There’s a lot riding on the debate for both incumbent Republican Sen. Rubio and his Democratic challenger, Rep. Demings. Rubio is currently ahead in the polls, but Demings hasn’t held back on hammering her opponent when it comes to issues like abortion rights and crime.

The debate also comes as mail voting gets underway in Florida. Ballots have already been sent out to many voters. You can watch the debate here or on air on Antenna TV.

News 13 will host a Second Congressional District Forum between incumbent Neal Dunn and District Five incumbent Al Lawson. Redistricting this year however put both men in the same second district.

Congressman Dunn and Congressman Lawson will be here on Wednesday night for a live political forum on our digital platform, 13now.

Next week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will face his challenger, Democrat Charlie Crist, at 6 p.m. in Fort Pierce. We will be streaming that live as well.