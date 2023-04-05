PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Supervisor of Elections carried out the required public testing of election equipment Wednesday morning.

Candidates, representatives, and voters were all encouraged to watch the process.

Representatives for the canvassing boards of Panama City, Panama City Beach, Lynn Haven, Parker, and Mexico Beach were present at the test.

They verified the results of the randomly chosen machines.

Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said the testing helps build public trust and transparency in the process.

“I think the most important part is to give the community the security that we’re doing accuracy tests, logic tests, all the tests to ensure that all the equipment is working,” Andersen said. “That’s something that we do here in Bay County, we don’t test just one piece of equipment, we actually test every single piece of equipment that is used in the election.”

Early voting for the April 18 municipal elections runs from April 10 through April 14.