BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Mayor’s office and Lynn Haven Commission Seat One are heading to a run-off election.

Each contest had three candidates and none of them received the 50% plus 1 vote needed to win the offices outright so the top two vote-getters are moving ahead to the run-off next month.

In the Panama City Mayor’s race, that’s incumbent Mayor Greg Brudnicki and challenger Dr. Michael Rohan. The Lynn Haven Commission Seat will put Sam Peebles against Brian Gray.

Before he can concentrate on the run-off, the Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen has to finalize this week’s vote.

“Certified election means that we have validated, we’ve audited, we’ve done voter history, we’ve done all the things to make sure the numbers are correct, that all the pieces were done, that any provisional ballots or process, any affidavits or corrections on vote by mail cure affidavits have been met so that all that has a deadline of Thursday at 5 p.m so we meet Friday morning to have everything that took place completed,” Andersen said.

The elections will take place on May 16th. Vote-by-mail ballots will go out this Monday. Early voting will be held the week before election day. Click here to visit the Supervisor of Elections website for more information.