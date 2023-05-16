PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City voters selected a new mayor Tuesday night.

Dr. Michael ‘Doc’ Rohan was elected with approximately 52% of the vote, 2,553 votes. Greg Brudnicki had 48% of the vote, 2,382 votes.

The incumbent, Greg Brudnicki, served as Panama City’s mayor for the past 12 years. He led the city through two hurricanes, two bouts of COVID, and the biggest wildfire in the state of Florida. During the campaign, Brudnicki said that there is no substitute for strong leadership or proven experience, and he believes that his track record with dealing with these disasters and other obstacles in the three-and-a-half-year rebuild was enough to have him re-elected.

The challenger, Dr. Michael ‘Doc” Rohan, focused on what he called the city’s reckless spending, the raising of taxes on residents, and failure to address problems with the city’s infrastructure. He stated that if he was elected, he would attack the most serious issues first and spend the city’s money as if it was his own.