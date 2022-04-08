MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Richard Wolff is running for Mexico Beach City Council Group 5.

Wolff said he has a strong background in leadership after spending nine years in the Marine Corps.

He also spent 30 years in the business world and owns several companies.

He wants to grow and maintain local small businesses and said preparation is key for future growth.

“Growth is very, very important in Mexico Beach, and it’s something that we are going to have to keep public safety first, and then second, we’re going to have to make sure we look at our infrastructure as we make our decisions,” Wolff said.

Wolff said now that he is retired, he has a lot more time on his hands and wants to use it to give back to Mexico Beach.