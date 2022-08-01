BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Bay County Canvassing Board met Tuesday morning to conduct public testing of the election equipment before voters head to the polls to cast their ballots for the primary election on August 23rd.

After learning about the testing process from Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, the group verified multiple machines by randomly entering in ballots and double checking their work.

Candidates, representatives, and voters were all encouraged to come watch them.

Andersen said this helps build public trust and transparency.

“We can show that the machines tabulate correctly and that the process is verified by t he public,” he said.

The last day to request vote by mail for this election is August 13th.

Andersen suggested anyone planning to send in their ballots do so in a timely manner, and don’t forget to include your signature before sending it off to ensure the ballot is counted.