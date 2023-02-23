BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County native is running to become the mayor of Parker.

Pat Fousek was educated in Bay District Schools and attended Gulf Coast Community College.

She spent 35 years in risk assessment for an international scuba diving certification organization.

Fousek is challenging sitting Parker Mayor Andrew Kelly.

She said she decided to run because she hasn’t seen much progress under Kelly’s administration.

“I got involved in the city council meetings, going to the meetings, and saw that maybe one of the reasons why we’re not moving forward is because there’s not a lot of sharing of information with the citizens,” Fousek said. “Not a lot of citizen involvement and I want to change that. The city is its people and they need to have a voice and they need to have someone that will listen to them.”

Fousek said her top three priorities are transparency, financial issues, and growth.

The municipal election is Tuesday, April 18.