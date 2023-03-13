PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Parker mayoral candidates faced off Monday night at a political forum sponsored by the Bay County League of Women Voters.

Pat Fousek is a Bay County native with extensive legal and risk assessment expertise.

She is challenging sitting Parker mayor and longtime Parker Fire Chief Andrew Kelly.

Kelly has only served one term after defeating Rich Musgrave in 2021.

One of the questions posed to the candidates was about funding for first responders and whether Parker should keep the services in-house.

Obviously personal to Kelly, he said the hometown feel should remain.

“I think having a police department that is your police department makes a huge difference than having a deputy that doesn’t come from our city and isn’t familiar in how all of you live your lives and is disinterested and is going to do his job the way he’s been trained to do and not have any latitude to negotiate,” Kelly said.

But Fousek said the city owes it to the citizens to shop around.

“What would it cost for us to contract with Bay County?” Fousek said. “In addition to not only paying the salaries; you’ve got the upkeep of the vehicles, you’ve got maintenance, you’ve got retirement fund, insurance, you have all these expenses that go along with that and I think it should be up to the citizens to say, is this the wisest use of our money? Do we even know what it would cost for Bay County to provide that service to us?”

The candidates were also asked what they would do for the city if granted $1,000,000 no strings attached.

“If I have $1,000,000 today, I would call Mr. Solomon, department of public works director, to say work out the details,” Kelly said. “We need a lift station. We’re going to get some hotels, get some businesses built.”

Fousek agreed that it should go to infrastructure, but with more resident input.

“It does need to go to infrastructure, but it needs to be used wisely,” Fousek said. “The information has to be bid out and the residents should be involved in the decision-making.”

The Mexico Beach candidates for mayor and two council seats also took part in the forum.

The League of Women Voters also held a forum last week for Panama City and Lynn Haven candidates.

Election Day is Tuesday, April 18.