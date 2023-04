PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents of Parker went to the polls Tuesday to decide their mayoral and council seat 2 representatives.

The incumbent, Andrew Kelly, triumphed over the challenger Patricia Fousek. Kelly received 65% of the vote with 389 votes, and Fousek received 35% of the vote with 210 votes.

For Council Seat 2, Tonya Barrow defeated Cameron Fuqua. Barrow received 58% of the vote with 347 votes and Fuqua received 42% of the vote with 250 votes.