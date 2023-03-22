PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With Panama City municipal elections less than a month away, the Kiwanis Club hosted a debate for the Panama City Ward 3 Commissioner seat Wednesday afternoon.

The debate was held at One Thirty One Events by Trigo, the incumbent commissioner Billy Rader, and candidates Bruce Lang, and Brian Grainger discussed topics that consisted of the restoration process after Hurricane Michael, small businesses in Panama City, and the Marina Civic Center.

Grainger commented on how the city worked fast during the Hurricane Michael rebuild, but communication could have been better.

“Incredibly fast on how things were taken care of. So far where we could look to improve is our telecommunications,” Grainger said. “And these situations where months down the road and years down the road, we’re still dealing with this. And so that’s where I think the city definitely needs to improve is the area of communication.”

Hurricane Michael destroyed many small businesses, but after the storm, an increase of small businesses came into our area. Lang emphasizes that small business is what keeps Panama City going.

“Small businesses employ ten to 11 people with good high-paying jobs and are the backbone of our economy,” Lang said. “I also think we need to reach out to the industries that we already have in Panama City so that we don’t get blindsided by another unemployment loss like the paper mill.”

Another thing that was lost during Hurricane Michael was the Marina Civic Center. There have been funds provided by FEMA of about $10 million, but still don’t have enough money to rebuild. Rader insists more funds are needed.

“We don’t have the funds, let’s be honest, to build $170 million,” Rader said. “We can’t do it right now unless we get all kinds of philanthropy and businesses and corporations to come in with this partnership, which is a possibility. We were only offered $33 million. No, no, excuse me, $10 million by FEMA to replace and rebuild it, which you couldn’t do.”

Panama City voters will also elect a Mayor, and a Ward 2 Commissioner, and decide on a property tax incentive referendum. Election Day is April 18th.