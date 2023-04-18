PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City’s long-serving mayor is now facing his toughest challenge in some time.

Mayor Greg Brudnicki got 47 percent of the vote and 1,970 total votes during Tuesday night’s election. Michael “Doc” Rohan got 41 percent of the vote and 1,710 votes. The two men will now face each other in a run-off without Brenda Lewis-Williams on the ballot. She got 12 percent of the vote and 508 total votes.

Panama City’s charter requires a run-off if no one in a multiperson race gets 50 percent of the vote plus 1.

Janice Lucas was elected as Commissioner of Ward 2 with 65 percent of the vote and 536 votes. Michelle Bryant got 35 percent and 283 votes.

Longtime incumbent Commissioner Billy Rader lost his Ward 3 seat Tuesday night with 306 votes and 25 percent. Challenger Bruce Lang got 275 votes and 23 percent. Brian Grainger won the seat outright with 641 votes and 52 percent of the vote.

A heavy push from the business community and the Economic Development Alliance convinced voters to approve a property tax exemption for new businesses. The rule change got 2,183 votes and 53 percent approval. About 47 percent of voters, 1,969 votes, were against the measure