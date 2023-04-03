PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City mayoral candidates faced off again Monday night to debate the issues.

The Bay County branch of the NAACP sponsored the political forum at Rosenwald High School.

Former surgeon Dr. Michael Rohan and former educator Brenda Lewis-Williams are challenging sitting incumbent Greg Brudnicki for the Panama City mayor job.

Brudnicki was first elected in 2011.

The candidates were asked about everything from affordable housing, to government accountability, and even the mayor’s role in education; but things got a bit heated when they talked about the future of the downtown marina boat ramp.

Panama City residents previously expressed their concerns about the boat ramp potentially closing.

Rohan said it is an integral piece of Panama City…but said he is convinced Brudnicki wants to get rid of it.

“Let’s face it, there’s a mock-up model in city hall if any of you would care to go down there,” Rohan said. “It’s a three-dimensional mock-up and it shows the marina as they envision it for the future. Guess what? There’s no boat ramp on this mock-up model down there. It’s in the plan with the big boys to get rid of it.”

Brudnicki said that’s not true.

“We will not close the city marina boat ramp,” Brudnicki said. “That was based on if there was other alternatives available downtown for people to use. I stated that over and over again. As I have said in many commission meetings, we have no intention to close the boat on the marina.”

Lewis-Williams said she is all for keeping anything that adds to residents’ well-being.

“Why are we going to take the quality of life as we know it away?” Lewis-Williams said. “If we do anything with the quality of life as we know it, what we should be doing is enhancing it for the citizens of the city.”

Candidates for Panama City commission seats as well as those in the Lynn Haven and Parker races participated in the forum.

Election Day is April 18 and early voting runs from April 10 through April 14.