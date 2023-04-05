PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City’s mayoral candidates went head to head Wednesday, for the second time this week.

The Kiwanis Club of Panama City hosted them in a political forum during the local club’s weekly lunch meeting.

Retired surgeon Dr. Michael Rohan and long-time educator Brenda Lewis-Williams are challenging sitting incumbent Greg Brudnicki to become the next Panama City mayor. Brudnicki has been mayor since 2011.

Candidates discussed everything from the city’s response to Hurricane Michael to term limits, but it was the relatively new fire assessment that turned up the heat.

City commissioners approved the fee in 2020, to lessen the expense of maintaining the fire department for the city.

Rohan said it is an unnecessary burden on the residents.

“It’s gone up automatically every year and it’s actually set to go up automatically without a vote now,” Rohan said. “It taxes everybody. I totally disagree with it. The fire department budget is about $8-10 million dollars. The fire department budget has not changed one cent since the beginning of this tax. The tax brings in about five million dollars.”

Lewis-Williams agreed, but for a different reason.

“I don’t agree with it for several reasons,” Lewis-Williams said. “My issue with this is non-profits are being assessed and non-profits, per the IRS, should not receive an assessment or a tax. You can’t do it on the churches, you can’t do it for non-profits. That is an IRS ruling.”

Brudnicki defended the assessment and said it was the fairest solution.

“Before the 73 percenters were paying 100% of the cost of the fire department, 27% paying nothing,” Brudnicki said. “That is $1 billion worth of property within the city. But do they call the fire department? You bet they do. The fairest, most equitable way to assess a tax is to have everybody pay something.”

Brudnicki also said Panama City Beach and Bay County both have similar fire assessments.

These same candidates debated at the NAACP candidate forum Monday night.

The hot topic that night was the future of the Panama City Marina and its boat ramp.