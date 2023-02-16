PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki is seeking re-election. Brudnicki was first elected to the job in 2011.

He said he’s proud of his accomplishments in helping Panama City rebuild after Hurricane Michael, Hurricane Sally and the largest wildfires the state of Florida has ever seen.

Brudnicki said he’s the best person to continue leading Panama City in the extensive road and stormwater drainage systems rebuilding efforts.

‘You don’t need inexperienced people to deal with those kind of tragedies,” Brudnicki said. “I mean, it was, we learned on the job. And so it’s very, very important to have that experience there’s no substitute for proven leadership. There’s no substitute for experience.”

Brudnicki faces challenges from Michael Rohan who ran in 2019 and political newcomer Brenda Lewis-Williams.

Bay County’s Municipal Election is on April 18th.