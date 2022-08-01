PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the primary election just three weeks away, News 13 is on your side with upcoming candidate forums.

On Tuesday night on our website and WMBB News 13 Facebook page, you’ll hear from the two men who want to be the next District 6 State Representative: Brian Clowdus and Griff Griffitts.

News 13 Evening Anchor Amy Hoyt will be the moderator. It will be held at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday night, the two school board candidates for Bay District Schools will be here: Frances Keys Gordon and Ann Leonard.

That candidate forum will be moderated by News 13 Evening Anchor Tom Lewis. It will be held at 7 p.m. on our website and Facebook page.

Then, on Thursday, August 4, the two candidates who want to replace retiring State Senator George Gainer, Regina Piazza and Jay Trumbull, will join us to answer questions, as well.

Hoyt will also moderate that candidate forum and will be held at 7 p.m. on our website and Facebook page.