MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Michele Miller is running for Mexico Beach City Council Group 5.

Miller is a nurse administrator who has been on the Mexico Beach Planning and Zoning Board for 18 months.

She said her time with the planning board has prepared her for the move to the city council.

If elected, Miller hopes to get the people of Mexico Beach involved in the city and have a voice as they continue to grow.

“I think with the citizens being more involved, we’ve got a lot of smart people out there that can bring great ideas to use to help us grow in a fashion that would be suitable for our city,” Miller said.

Miller added she believes it’s important to preserve the hometown-feel of Mexico Beach.