MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach residents cast their ballots Tuesday to decide their next mayoral and council seat 2 and 3 representatives.

In a massive surprise for the mayoral race, the incumbent Al Cathey was defeated by the challenger Michele Miller. Miller received 53% of the vote with 283 votes and Cathey received 47% of the vote with 253 votes.

For Council Seat 2, there will be a runoff between Jerry Smith and Gary Cox. Smith received 39% of the vote with 211 votes, and Cox received 31% of the vote with 170 votes. Lisa Logan, the third candidate, received 30% of the vote with 164 votes.

For Council Seat 3, Linda W Hamilton defeated Bobby Pollock. Hamilton received 59% of the vote with 320 votes, and Pollock received 41% of the vote with 225 votes.