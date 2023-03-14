MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach will be electing two new council members and their next mayor in the upcoming election.

Sitting Mayor Al Cathey is being challenged by Michele Miller. Miller ran for City Council group 5 last year but didn’t win.

One of the questions asked at the forum was if elected mayor and you had a $1 million grant, what would you do with it? Cathey said infrastructure needs to be fixed for the city to keep growing.

“Waterlines, sewer lines, and some of our streets have been paved, but we are lacking in stormwater, we’re lacking in some of our lift stations, I would use that money to strengthen the infrastructure for our citizens,” Cathey said.

Miller said she would talk to citizens before spending the money.

“What do you feel like we need to do with this grant? Why do you think we need it in our community that will best benefit everybody in the community?” Miller said. “So I would start there and I would make sure that our infrastructure. I know that we have some problems with our pump stations.”

City Council group 2 candidates had the opportunity to point out their opposition to any recent City Council decisions that they do not agree with. Incumbent Jerry Smith said he will vote no if he disagrees with other council members, especially when it comes to developers.

“We have some developers coming into that I’d like to get down some things to find out more information,” Smith said. “I don’t always agree with everybody, they don’t always agree with me. We make the best one and we are the city council”

Candidate Gary Cox said voting on a retirement pension for themselves was not fair to the public.

“You go to a meeting, you vote it in you got a pension so that would’ve been something that I would’ve been more transparency, but out in the public, a little more maybe been more diligent to let the individuals in town know,” Cox said.

Candidate Lisa Logan disagrees with a preliminary decision for a new development at the 15th Street curve.

This was the last League of Women Voters’ political forum for the upcoming election. They interviewed candidates from Panama City and Lynn Haven last week. Election day is April 18th.

The last day to register is March 20. Click here to learn how to register.