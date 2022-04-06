PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mark Meade is challenging incumbent Paul Casto for the Ward 1 seat on Panama City Beach’s City Council.

Meade moved to Panama City Beach in 2017. He has experience working on the New York City stock exchange and is a member of the Screen Actors Guild.

Meade said he wants to implement a Panama City Beach resident rebate program.

“I think politicians and elected officials should do as much as they can as often as they can for as many people as they can and I don’t see that being done so I threw my hat into the ring to make a difference in Panama City Beach,” Meade said.