LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Surrounded by several dozen supporters, Lynn Haven mayor Jesse Nelson officially announced his bid for re-election at noon Thursday across from city hall.

Nelson won his first term in May 2021. The office had been vacant for nearly a year, following the arrest and resignation of former Mayor Margo Anderson.

Nelson said he is proud of the debt review committee and charter review committee created under his leadership. He said it’s helped get residents directly involved in city issues.

One of Nelson’s top priorities going forward is securing more grants and appropriations for city projects.

“We have public works projects we need to focus on, public utilities projects we need to focus on, roads, stormwater, headworks,” Nelson said. “There’s a lot of projects that we need to focus on so I want to make sure that we have a priority in doing that, but also just continue to enhance our quality of life. I’m so excited that our sports complex is coming back on board with our ball fields, our gymnasium, and pickleball courts.”

Nelson is the pastor at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Panama City.

His opponent in the mayor’s race is former Lynn Haven City Commissioner Judy Tinder.