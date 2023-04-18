LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven’s election results are in and while winning is surely sweet the candidates can only savor it for a couple of years.

Along with keeping Mayor Jesse Nelson, Commissioner Pat Perno, and electing Judy Vandergrift voters also approved term limits for the commission.

Meanwhile, Sam Peebles and Brian Lee Gray will face each other in a run off. Peebles got 48 percent of the vote or 1,457 total votes. Gray received 35 percent of the vote and 1,082 votes and Joe Brown got 17 percent of the vote and 514 votes.

Incumbent Mayor Jesse Nelson got 56 percent of the vote and 1,773 total votes while Commissioner Judy Tinder (who resigned her seat in order to run for mayor) got 44 percent of the vote and 1,392 total votes.

Voters kept Commissioner Pat Perno with 65 percent of the vote and 1,999 total votes. Challenger Richard Walker got 35 percent of the vote and 1,069 votes.

Also, 93 percent of voters approved a resolution that called for periodic charter reviews every five years, required background checks for the city manager and department heads, allows 30 days to fill commission vacancies, clarifies the canvass of returns for elections, and approved formatting and grammatical revisions of the charter.

80 percent of voters approved a measure setting a fixed compensation for mayors and commissioners and preventing commissioners from being able to set those rates.

Voters also overwhelmingly approved a measure that approved the appointment of a mayor pro tempore and interim city manager to serve in the absence of the mayor and city manager. 85 percent of the voters approved that rule.

Finally, 88 percent of voters, 2,750 total, approved a two-term limit for members of the Lynn Haven City Commission. However, city officials said it is a consecutive term limit, meaning the elected official could run again after a break.