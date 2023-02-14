LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Long-time Bay District Schools educator and administrator Judy Vandergrift became the newest Lynn Haven city commissioner Tuesday morning.

She was sworn in to fill Seat 4, replacing Judy Tinder.

Tinder resigned last month, then announced her candidacy for mayor.

The other commissioners unanimously appointed Vandergrift earlier this month.

She said one of her top priorities is continuing the Hurricane Michael rebuild.

She also wants to focus on wastewater management, as well as roads and recreation.

Vandergrift is a fourth-generation Bay Countian who said her experience handling the finances of the school system will be an additional asset to the city.

“I have a lot of budgetary experience,” Vandergrift said. “With the district, my department that I was over was in finance, and of course, the Bay County school system has a large budget and so I have some experience. So I hope to help the commission and the city out specifically in that area, in budgeting.”

Vandergrift has qualified to run for the seat in April. Her opponent will be Ellyne Fields.

Lynn Haven will hold a candidate forum on March 2 at the Lynn Haven Senior Center at 6 p.m.