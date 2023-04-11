JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three municipal elections within Jackson County were held Tuesday afternoon and their results have been finalized this evening.

DeFuniak Springs City Council Results

With 64% of the vote (237 votes), Amy Heavilin wins Seat 3 on the DeFunkiak Springs City Council. Mac Carpenter received 36% of the vote (134 votes).

Sneads Town Council Results

With 79% of the vote (135 votes), Angie Locke wins in the Group V race for the Sneads Town Council seat. Ray Carlson received 21% of the vote (36 votes).

Locke stated in a Facebook post that she appreciated everyone that has shown her support and came out to vote and that she will continue to work diligently for the citizens of Sneads.

Grand Ridge Council Results

With 71% of the vote (97 votes), Chris Wright wins Seat 1 on the Grand Ridge Council. Trenton Childs received 29% of the vote (39 votes).