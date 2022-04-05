PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Geoff McConnell is running for his second term on the Panama City Beach City Council Ward three.

In his time on the council, McConnell has helped accelerate the CRA projects, build Phillip Griffitts Sr. Parkway, and lower the city’s crime rate.

“I want to make sure that the CRA is finished so that I can drive on it, not my grandchildren and I want to expand what we do for all the playgrounds and the park structures in the community,” McConnell said.

McConnell said he is a family man, and it is important to him to keep the beach a family-friendly destination. He said he knows the importance of listening to residents and putting their needs into action.