PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The only scheduled debate between Ron DeSantis (R) and Charlie Crist (D) will be on Monday, October 24.

The debate will be streamed on mypanhandle.com and on Antenna TV at 6 p.m. (CT).

According to the Associated Press, the debate was delayed because of Hurricane Ian and will be happening at a crucial time.

“It will come after mail-in voting has already begun and with early voting starting in many parts of Florida the same day as the debate. Crist, himself a former governor as a Republican, has trailed DeSantis — a potential 2024 presidential candidate — in most public opinion polls,” wrote the Associated Press.