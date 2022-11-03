PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the past few cycles, national elections in America have been marked by lawsuits along with accusations of criminal activity and voter fraud.

Federal prosecutors have taken notice.

U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody appointed the Assistant United States Attorney, Andrew Grogan, to lead election monitoring efforts on November 8th in the Northern District of Florida.

Viewers might recall that Grogan is also one of the prosecutors handling the Lynn Haven corruption case. That case remains open as two defendants, former Mayor Margo Anderson, and Phoenix Construction Owner James Finch, await trial.

Officials said Grogan’s responsibilities include complaints about voting right concerns, violent threats to election officials or staff, fraud, and to work alongside the Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote

counted in a fair and free election,” U.S. Attorney Coody said. “Similarly, election officials

and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The

Department of Justice will always work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process.”

Officials added that Department of Justice will be ready to address any issues at the polls.

If you have an Election Day problem, Grogan can be contacted at 850-216-3838.