BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Early voting for two run-off elections started Monday, one is in Panama City and the other is in Lynn Haven.

In Panama City, voters will be deciding their next mayor, either incumbent Mayor Greg Brudnicki or retired Doctor Michael Rohan. In Lynn Haven, Sam Peebles and Brian Gray are candidates for Commissioner Seat One.

Both runoffs are at large, meaning all registered voters can cast a ballot.

The location for early voting places is below.

Polling locations

Polls will be open through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Deputy Supervisor of Elections Nina Ward, encourages everyone who can to go vote.

“All of the equipment is there. It was tested and ready to go, our poll workers are ready, we opened at 8 a.m. and got everything fired up and we’ve got voters,” Ward said. “The local elections are so important, I cannot stress how much it affects just our daily lives so if you live in one of these cities, I really encourage you to get out and vote.”

Election day is Tuesday, May 16th, click here for more information.