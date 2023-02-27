PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A well-known Panama City surgeon wants to be Panama City’s next mayor. Dr. Mike Rohan announced his candidacy Monday afternoon.

Rohan has lived in Panama City for more than 40 years.

He spent many years as an orthopedic surgeon before retiring a few years ago.

Rohan said if elected, he would bring more transparency to the Panama City government.

He has issues with the city’s handling of the marina and civic center.

He also said he would fight to repeal the fire assessment fee as mayor.

“I am a fiscal conservative, and I think that’s a new way of looking at things downtown,” Rohan said. “I would intend, if I’m the mayor, to put the brakes on some of this spending that’s going on and let us catch up before we tax the citizens to death.”

Rohan faces incumbent Mayor Greg Brudnicki and retired educator Brenda Lewis-Williams.

The municipal election is Tuesday, April 18.