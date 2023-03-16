BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Time is running out to register to vote in the upcoming municipal election.

The deadline is March 20th and election day is April 18th.

Several Bay County cities are participating in the election. Mexico Beach, Lynn Haven, Panama City, and Parker all have election races.

Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen explained a few ways you can register to vote.

“Municipal elections are coming up, the deadline for registrations is March 20th, which is just around the corner,” Andersen said. “Don’t wait any more days. If you’re not registered to vote, you need to go ahead and make that happen. Go to our website, you can register online. If you got a driver’s license, you can go in and actually register in that method or just come to our office.”

Click here to register to vote, check your voter status, or learn about the candidates in the municipal election.