MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — David Masters is running for Mexico Beach City Council Group 4.

Masters served on the Mexico Beach Planning and Zoning board for five years and helped develop the city’s comprehensive plan.

He also has an engineering background.

With all the new development slated for Mexico Beach, Masters said if elected, he wants to get a jump on mitigating traffic issues.

“The first thing I would do would be to try to get the Florida Department of Transportation or the U.S. Department of Transportation to do a study on U.S. 98,” Masters said. “It’s a bottleneck.”

Masters also said if elected, he would also focus on making Mexico Beach more accessible for those with mobility impairments.