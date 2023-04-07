PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s municipal candidates got another opportunity Friday morning to “stump” for votes.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce held its candidate stump event during their “First Friday” meeting.

The event has become a chamber tradition, right down to the tree stump candidates use to deliver their one-minute speeches.

The audience heard from people running for office in Panama City, Lynn Haven, and Parker.

Two candidates are running to replace Panama City Ward 2 Commissioner Ken Brown, who is not seeking reelection.

Army veteran and business owner Michelle Bryant said she wants to make the area more business-friendly.

“My vision for 2 is to improve affordable housing, bring businesses to Ward 2 as well as improve the infrastructure,” Bryant said. “I heard a gentleman just ask how many people in here have businesses in Parker. I can probably count on one hand how many people are here today that have businesses in Ward 2. We’d like to change that.”

Her opponent, LEAD Coalition Executive Director, and former chamber board member Janice Lucas said she wants to keep improving Ward 2.

“I’m dedicated to making our community a better place to live, work, and play in Bay County,” Lucas said. “I’m running for Ward 2 because I have the dedication, the experience, the relationships, and I’m committed, ready to work with all of you to help make our business community a better place.”

In Lynn Haven, recently appointed Seat 4 commissioner Judy Vandergrift wants to win a term in her own right.

“I don’t look at it as a job, I look at it as a privilege,” Vandergrift said. “I’ve had 35 years in Bay District Schools in leadership and then I had ten years, I started University Academy charter school, so I know what responsibility is and I’m willing to take on that responsibility in Lynn Haven.”

Challenger Ellyne Fields said she wants to shake things up.

“I think that we treat our city as a business and we have a little bit of a problem with our business of Lynn Haven,” Fields said. “We have issues that people don’t always attend to. You see the spit and polish, and it looks like Lynn Haven is doing great, but there’s a lot of little problems that we need to attend to.”

Election Day is April 18 and early voting runs from April 10 through April 14.

You can watch the speeches of all the candidates in attendance below.