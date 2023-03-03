PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents packed out the Lynn Haven Senior Activity Center tonight to hear all of the people running for city office.

They all participated in a candidate forum sponsored by the group called Lynn Haven Neighbors.

Each candidate got the opportunity to answer the same 8 questions, others were submitted through the Lynn Haven Neighbors Facebook page.

Most concerns seemed to be city growth and the effects on infrastructure. Stormwater drainage and flooding appear to be the number one issue.

After the forum, both mayoral candidates spoke to us about their top priorities.

“My first priority, Judy Tinder told us, “would make sure that the residents of Lynn Haven know that they are the boss and give them what they want because they’re the ones that pay the salaries.”

“My first priority is going to be continually looking at our stormwater,” Jesse Nelson said, “to make sure that we can try to alleviate flooding in the most areas that have the most flooding.”

Lynn Haven’s elections are on April 18th.