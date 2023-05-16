CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents will be able to raise a glass at their favorite late-night restaurant or establishment Tuesday night in celebration.

The referendum was passed with 1509 votes in favor and 715 against.

The ordinance was originally signed into law on August 16, 1977, which prevented the sale of alcoholic beverages from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

The idea to push for the repeal of the alcohol ordinance was originally made by the political action committee ‘Forward Calhoun.’ These members saw neighboring counties of Holmes and Washington relaxing their alcohol laws, which was leading to successful results. Forward Calhoun wanted to make the change to further economic development in the county, enticing businesses to move that were otherwise reluctant to come to the area.