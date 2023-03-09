PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local candidates from across Lynn Haven and Panama City convened at a candidate forum sponsored by The Bay County League of Women Voters Thursday evening.

The forum was hosted at Gulf Coast State College and featured all the people running for mayor and city commission seats in the two cities.

This was the second forum in as many weeks for the Lynn Haven races but it was the first for the Panama City elections.

The Panel hit the three mayor’s candidates with questions about rebuilding infrastructure after Hurricane Michael, improving diversity in the city, and the Marina Civic Center.

Last year, the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied funding to rebuild that facility, leaving city commissioners to decide if they want to rebuild it or tear it down to make room for something else.

“We are in the process of finding out what it’s going to take to take the building down, weighing that cost against having someone go in there and if someone can give us a hard price to renovate the building,” said Panama City Mayor and candidate Greg Brudnicki. “We may have to be satisfied with less than what we wanted before. But this particular point in time, we’re still we’re waiting to find out what it’s going to cost to take it down. And then we’ll get bids on what it would take to renovate it.”

“So that ends up being a conundrum for the city,” said mayoral candidate Brenda Lewis-Williams. “And so it has to be determined how to close that gap is really what it boils down to. And that is a funding issue, whether it’s private investors, which is probably the route to go, is to look at some private investors to come in and assist with that.”

“Our city commission created a huge boondoggle on this on the Civic Center to insurance companies,” said mayoral candidate Dr. Michael Rohan. “And FEMA both came in and said, we’ll rebuild it for $12 million. Our mayor and the county commission said, no, we want more. We want 35 million. We want to redo this whole thing. So I think right out of the box we should have understood that 35 million wasn’t going to go.”

City commissioners can’t seem to come to a consensus about moving forward with the civic center project, or how to finance their plans. It’s unclear when they will reach a decision.

Elections take place on April 18th.