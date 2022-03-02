PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In the next couple of months, Bay County voters will head to the polls for select municipal elections, but come November, all Floridians will cast their ballot in the 2022 Governor’s Race.

Even though we’re still about eight months out from Election Day, voters are already receiving election mailers promoting one political party over the other.

The wording is different on some, but the overall message is the same.

The postcards are specifically promoting vote-by-mail with the words: “When Bay County Dems [Democrats] vote by mail, Dems win.”

Bay County voter Patty Googe is frustrated by the mailers.

“I’ve met a few people who have gotten that postcard and I think their reaction was the same,” Googe said. “We don’t want blanket mail-in voting. You know that’s just ripe for fraud.”

The postcards are encouraging people to enroll in vote-by-mail with the Bay County Supervisor of Election’s office email and phone number.

Some of the postcards are apparently from a website called postcardstovoters.org — the organization describes the mailers as “friendly, handwritten reminders from volunteers to targeted voters giving Democrats a winning edge in close, key races coast-to-coast.”

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said these mailers can cause confusion.

“Everybody claims they don’t want confusion with voters but yet they go out and they do something like this – they’re confusing the voters,” Andersen said.

The postcards are from all over with some postmarked in places like New York, California, New Jersey and Minnesota — but none are from Andersen’s office.

“We didn’t send it,” Andersen said. “We would not because that would not be an appropriate way for Bay County Supervisor of Elections office to communicate with voters regarding a vote by mail request or encouraging voters to vote.”

Andersen said he doesn’t quite understand the heavy promotion of vote-by-mail. He said it’s not how you vote that counts, it’s if you vote.

“There’s a lot of push that only vote-by-mail decides the election, only early voting decides the election, and only election day decides the election and my question is which one counts the most,” Andersen said. “The first vote cast in vote by mail or the last vote cast on election day? It’s exactly the same.”

Andersen said they’re anticipating seeing more postcards like the ones already hitting voters’ mailboxes with the upcoming Governor’s race at the end of the year.

Andersen said if you get one of the postcards, it’s up to you if you want to keep it. The most important thing he wants people to know is their office would not put a partisan statement on anything and then send it to voters.