PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police are upgrading charges on three local teenagers charged in connection to a drive-by shooting incident on March 16.

Jayden Howard, 16, is now facing two counts of attempted murder.

Marco Antonio Mejia, 17, is now charged with two counts of principal to attempted murder.

Aubree Anya-Jade Lake, 18, is facing accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

Panama City police said the trio drove by a house in the 1000 block of McKenzie Avenue and fired four shots at the home.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

All three are still facing some of their original counts, in addition to these upgraded charges.